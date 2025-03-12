'Great chance': Middlesbrough FC boss Michael Carrick's Championship play-off hope plus an admission on ex-Leeds United captain

MICHAEL Carrick remains convinced Middlesbrough have a "great chance" of forcing their way into the Championship play-off picture after boosting their hopes with a home victory over QPR.

Boro beat the Londoners 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday evening to close to within three points of sixth-placed Coventry with nine games remaining, the next of them at Luton on Saturday.

In the process, Carrick’s side won back-to-back home games for the first time since mid-December. After a punishing run of run of two wins in 12 matches which led to speculation over Carrick’s future, the Teessiders have won three of their last four games to keep their top-six hopes still alive.

Asked about the play-off picture afterwards, head coach Carrick said: "They're still there. We've got to obviously keep that opportunity alive. Listen, it's so close and Saturday's another important game.

Michael Carrick, manager of Middlesbrough.

"We're going to be saying that now until the end of the season. There are probably going to be twists and turns and we've just got to keep plugging away.

"We're still in it, we've got a chance - we've got a great chance, actually - and let's just see what happens."

Boro effectively had the game won by the 58th minute thanks to Tommy Conway's first-half strike and a second from Anfernee Dijksteel, but Steve Cook reduced the deficit with 10 minutes remaining.

The hosts had to survive a nervy conclusion, during which Rangers goalkeeper Paul Nardi might have snatched a point at the death.

The Middlesbrough manager applauds supporters with his players.

Boro's win was all the more welcome as Carrick went into the game without a single fit central defender and was forced to field full-back Neto Borges and 36-year-old midfielder Jonny Howson - who was making his first start since December because of a calf injury - at the heart of his back four.

The former Manchester United midfielder said: "Jonny should never have played, to be honest, tonight. It was a massive, massive calculated gamble, however you want to put it.