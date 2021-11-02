Luton Town v Middlesbrough: Injuries are mounting up for Neil Warnock

Middlesbrough's manager Neil Warnock. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Again without key defenders in Dael Fry and Grant Hall for tonight’s trip to Kenilworth Road, Boro chief Neil Warnock could also be without his leading target man in Uche Ikpeazu and a midfield playmaker in Martin Payero.

Ikpeazu came off in Saturday’s home reverse to Birmingham and has undergone a scan, while Payero did not train on Monday.

Warnock faces another potential issue following a poor mistake from keeper Joe Lumley which gifted an opener to Blues at the weekend – with the form of the former QPR custodian having been patchy this season.

On Ikpeazu, Warnock said: “You could see the difference on Saturday when he came off.

“We were not as potent against a big physical side whereas I think he caused them problems while he was on. I believe George (Friend) had told someone he was relieved when he had to go off.

“I was disappointed and it will be similar this week against two physical teams – particularly West Brom where I would like to have him available, but it will be highly unlikely I would imagine.”

Last six games: Luton WDWDWL; Middlesbrough WLWWWL.

Referee: T Robinson (West Sussex).