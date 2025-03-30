MICHAEL CARRICK has backed Kelechi Iheanacho to build on his first goal for Middlesbrough and boost the push for a Championship play-off place.

Boro moved level on points with sixth-placed West Brom and two points shy of Coventry in fifth after coming from behind to beat Oxford United 2-1.

Iheanacho’s strike in the 48th minute, when he powered in Samuel Illing-Junior’s cross, cancelled out Michal Helik’s opener for Oxford seven minutes before the break.

But Iling-Junior, who was a menace throughout on the left for Middlesbrough, delivered another low cross into the area with 10 minutes left for defender Neto Borges to flick a brilliant finish into the net.

PERFECT TIMING: Kelechi Iheanacho scores during Middlesbrough's 2-1 Championship win over Oxford United. Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

That proved enough to earn an important win with just seven matches remaining, turning around a game which had seen Boro booed off at the end of the first half.

And former Leicester forward Iheanacho is up and running, having scored for the first time since moving from Sevilla in January on loan.

Boro boss Carrick said: “He is happy. We are trying to keep the smile off Neto’s face as much as anything! He was delighted too.

“But Kel knows it. He has played at a level, and goals make you feel a bit better, naturally.

BUOYANT: Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“I wasn’t concerned, I knew he would score and hopefully he has got more in him, I am sure he has. It was a massive goal for us.

“I thought it was a bit slow, a bit sticky first half. Credit to them, they started well. They put us under pressure with long balls, long throws, counter attacks, and we were slow.

“I liked how we responded and we spoke about being positive. There is going to be a hell of a lot more ups and downs before the end of the season. We can’t let it affect us. We have to stay positive with it.”

Middlesbrough: Travers, Dijksteel, Howson, Borges, Iling-Junior (Giles 85), Morris, Hackney, Burgzorg (Whittaker 66), Iheanacho (Forss 75), Azaz, Conway (van den Berg 85). Unused substitutes: Glover, Barlaser, McGree, Woolston, McCabe.

Oxford United: Cumming, ter Avest (Romeny 83), Nelson, Helik, Brown, Phillips (Kioso 46), Matos, Vaulks, Dembele (Goodrham 65), Placheta (Mills 65), Harris (Bradshaw 65). Unused substitutes: Ingram,Long,McEachran,Rodrigues.