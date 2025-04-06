Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick on why Tommy Conway is only going to get better
Boro moved into the play-off places with a fifth win in seven on Friday night as they overcame a struggling Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park.
Results on Saturday also went Boro’s way meaning they remain fifth in the standings with six games remaining, ahead of tomorrow night’s visit from Leeds United.
Conway needed less than 90 seconds to beat Aynsley Pears with a fine opener before a deflected strike from Samuel Iling-Junior swiftly followed.
It was a 12th goal of the season for Conway, with the 22-year-old summer signing from Bristol City the club’s top-scorer.
“Tommy’s quality,” Carrick added. “He’s still young, he’s still learning and he’s still adapting and developing.
“I think it’s really exciting. He’s only been here a short period of time and when he’s played his goals to minutes ratio is pretty impressive.
“The exciting part is I think there’s still a lot more to come.”
On his team’s latest impressive performance at this late stage of the season, Carrick added: “It was an ideal start.
“You couldn’t really ask for much better than that. I thought it was fantastic, great movement, a great finish from Tommy and we built on that really.
“Credit to Blackburn, they made us work, it was never really dead. One goal would have flipped it so the boys stayed on it, stayed really focused. A third goal would have been ideal to finish it but I’m really happy with that.”