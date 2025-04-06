MICHAEL CARRICK believes there is only more to come from striker Tommy Conway as his Middlesbrough side continue to make a late Championship play-off charge.

Boro moved into the play-off places with a fifth win in seven on Friday night as they overcame a struggling Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park.

Results on Saturday also went Boro’s way meaning they remain fifth in the standings with six games remaining, ahead of tomorrow night’s visit from Leeds United.

Conway needed less than 90 seconds to beat Aynsley Pears with a fine opener before a deflected strike from Samuel Iling-Junior swiftly followed.

It was a 12th goal of the season for Conway, with the 22-year-old summer signing from Bristol City the club’s top-scorer.

“Tommy’s quality,” Carrick added. “He’s still young, he’s still learning and he’s still adapting and developing.

“I think it’s really exciting. He’s only been here a short period of time and when he’s played his goals to minutes ratio is pretty impressive.

“The exciting part is I think there’s still a lot more to come.”

ON SONG: Middlesbrough's Tommy Conway scores his side's first goal of the game against Blackburn on Friday. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

On his team’s latest impressive performance at this late stage of the season, Carrick added: “It was an ideal start.

“You couldn’t really ask for much better than that. I thought it was fantastic, great movement, a great finish from Tommy and we built on that really.