Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards on giving 'oxygen and belief' to Sheffield Wednesday and sadness at Owls' predicament

MIDDLESBROUGH manager Rob Edwards admitted he was relieved to come away with three points following a night where he felt all the expectation was all on his high-flying side's shoulders against Sheffield Wednesday at a venue which was three-quarters empty.

Edwards' side - backed by a sell-out 3,699 travelling contingent at Hillsborough - prevailed thanks to Morgan Whittaker's second goal in successive games early on in a 1-0 verdict to move within a point of leaders Coventry City, but did it the hard way.

A combination of excellent keeping from Owls debutant and ex-Boro man Joe Lumley, signed on an emergency loan from Bristol City, wasteful finishing and a very controversial non-penalty award in the first half when Lumley clearly brought down Tommy Conway just inside the area kept Wednesday in the game and provided 'oxygen and belief' according to the Boro chief.

Basement club Wednesday handed Boro several scares in the second half and went close to securing a surprise point.

Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Offering his take, Edwards said: "It was hard because we didn’t get the second goal. We had numerous chances, but because we didn't and didn't get the penalty which was a penalty, it gave them oxygen and belief.

"This team have got something about them and don’t give in and with everything that is going on at the moment, if any team needed a excuse to go under it's them, but they don’t. They showed a lot of fight and resilience.

"It was never going to be easy. All the expectation – and I understand it, rightly so – was on us and we had to deal with that.

"Once we didn't get that second, it probably made it a bit nervy.

Empty seats in the stands as Sheffield Wednesday fans boycott the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

"If we'd have been slightly more clinical – I am not being disrespectful, but I do think we should have had two or three more - we could have been better off at half-time.”

On Whittaker’s second goal in successive games, he added: “I’m really pleased for Morgan.

"I thought his all-round game was brilliant and he looked really confident and assured. He looked a really good player.

"It was a lovely goal, nice and smooth and we see that all the time.”

Offering his thoughts on the boycott of the game from huge numbers of Wednesdayites furious at the running of the crisis club by reviled owner Dejphon Chansiri, he added: “It’s sad.

"It’s not a great situation for their football club. It did make it strange, in a weird way it added more pressure on us, even more pressure than Friday night at home to Ipswich.