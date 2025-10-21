MIDDLESBROUGH line up against a familiar face at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening in the shape of Joe Lumley - who had a mixed time of it on Teesside.

Lumley has joined Sheffield Wednesday on an emergency seven-day loan from Bristol City with EFL rules giving special dispensation to clubs without an available "professional goalkeeper" to bring in a temporary signing, as long as they start.

The Owls are without loanee Ethan Horvath, who received a one-match ban for the red card he picked up at Charlton, while Pierce Charles is recuperating from a shoulder operation.

Teenager Logan Stretch, 18, who has been on the bench for every game this season, is yet to make his debut.

Joe Lumley helped Middlesbrough beat Manchester United in the FA Cup in February 2022.

Boro chief Rob Edwards said: "We made the lads aware of the situation after Ethan Horvath got sent off late on against Charlton.

"They were always going to try and bring someone in on loan because the young lad that they would have brought in has not featured before.

"That’s the rules and they can get someone in who has more experience. We know Joe will be a very capable goalkeeper, so that helps them."

While boycott is the operative word among many Wednesday supporters, Edwards is focusing all his energies on his own players ‘turning up’ on the night.

Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

A sell-out 3,699 contingent of Boro followers will be in the Leppings Lane end, but home sections look like being eerily deserted as fans make a stand. Edwards said: "We have spoken about it with the lads.

"Again, we need to turn up. There will be things going on; external things we can’t control and we can’t then allow that to disrupt or affect us.