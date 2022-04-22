Middlesbrough FC boss Chris Wilder's 'fabulous meeting' with Steve Gibson ends Burnley speculation

The future of the Boro boss, who only joined the club in November, had been up in the air for a number of days with the 54-year-old having been the short-priced favourite for the Turf Moor post following the departure of Sean Dyche.

Wilder's failure to directly address the link when questioned after the Easter games against Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town compounded matters and led to fears that he might leave Teesside.

Nailing those concerns, Wilder said: "I want to work in the Premier League and I want to work in the Premier League with Middlesbrough, that's the be all and end all. I think anybody who does anything at any trade wants to do it at the highest level.

"There has been no contact and I had a fabulous meeting with the chairman (Steve Gibson) yesterday for two or three hours and then we went out for something to eat. I'm fully committed.

"If I get a phone call or he gets a phone call, we've got an open and fully transparent relationship and we speak to each other all the time.

"I'm ambitious, but I'm ambitious with Middlesbrough. I want us to get in the Premier League and we're making plans. There are medium and long term plans.

"This is still a big rebuild and I think maybe one thing recent form has shown is that, even though our season is not dead and buried, there is still a lot of work to be done."

On his failure to initially allay concerns regarding his future, the former Sheffield United chief continued: "A lot of things get chucked at you after a game and it's not always the easiest time to speak to a manager.

"I'm not saying I get it right all the time. But I've spoken to the owner, we're all on the same page.