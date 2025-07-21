MIDDLEHAVEN, Erimus, Teesside. For sports quiz aficionados, all of the above were the alternative stadium name options which were under consideration when Middlesbrough made their decision to relocate from Ayresome Park in the mid-1990s and head to their swish new home by the banks of the River Tees.

It was, of course, the Riverside, which got the vote and Boro's plush abode had its own official name.

The Teessiders moved to the Riverside Stadium three decades ago, in the summer of 1995.

Their new £16m facility took just 32 weeks to be built and opened with a capacity of 30,000 and was the first stadium to be constructed after the Taylor Report. It was the biggest to be built in this country since World War Two.

INTERNATIONAL STAGE: England's MIchael Owen scores his second goal against Slovakia during aEuro 2004 qualifier at The Riverside Stadium in June 2003. Picture: Phil Noble/PA.

The report demanded that top division football grounds needed to be all-seater following the Hillsborough disaster in April 1989.

Initially, the Riverside's corners remained open – they were filled in three years later at a cost of £5m to take capacity to 35,000.

It was on August 26, 1995 that the Teessiders embarked on a whole new era at the space-age Riverside against Chelsea in front of 28,286 fans, who were literally shaking their heads in wonderment at their club’s palatial new home.

Goals in each half from Craig Hignett – bestowed with the honour of scoring the first-ever Riverside goal – and Jan-Aage Fjortoft made it a perfect summer Saturday by virtue of a 2-0 victory to usher in the fresh footballing dawn on Teesside.

TOP MAN: Fabrizio Ravanelli (right) fired a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Derby County at the Riverside Stadium in March 1997. Picture: Stu Forster /Allsport/Getty

With their club soon about to embark upon preparations for a ninth successive season in the Championship, Boro followers are entitled to get a touch nostalgic for those glory days and nights at the Riverside in the late 1990s and first half of the noughties in particular.

The Riverside was a game-changer for Boro, who played their first game there just 119 days after clinching promotion back to the Premier League in Ayresome Park's final ever competitive outing on April 30, 1995 when the hosts beat Luton Town 2-1, courtesy of a brace of goals from a forward whose best years arrived in Yorkshire in the shape of former Boro, Bradford City and Barnsley favourite John Hendrie.

The build-up to that Riverside opener wasn’t exactly plain sailing.

In the hours before kick-off against Chelsea, an army of workers were still putting the finishing touches to the stadium to get it fully ready.

MAGIC MOMENTS: Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium marked a turning point for the club when it opened in August 1995. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

The stadium plans were instrumental in luring Manchester United and England legend Bryan Robson to Boro.

As Boro progressed at a rate of nots and went onto secure some head-turning big-money signings such as Juninho, Fabrizio Ravanelli and Emerson, the Riverside was one of the places to be in the all-singing and dancing Premier League, which was starting to rapidly gain in popularity across the globe with the scourge of hooliganism having finally been kept in check on these shores.

The phrase ‘Riverside Revolution’ regularly did the rounds when talk turned to Boro and crowds flocked there.

Boro averaged 29,283 in its first season in 1995-96, their highest average attendance since 1951.

STILL GOING: Middlesbrough's Tommy Conway celebrates his opening goal at the Riverside Stadium against Preston North End in September 2024: Richard Sellers/PA

There were some stellar days and nights, culminating in the club's success in the 2004 League Cup and run to the final of the Uefa Cup in 2006, when they stepped out in Eindhoven.

Incredible comeback wins in that fabled road to Eindhoven against first Basel and then Steaua Bucharest caught the imagination, courtesy of remarkable late winners, twice, from Massimo Maccarone, who inspired the self-styled ‘small town in Europe’ to reach a continental showpiece.

Another Italian in the shape of the 'White Feather' - AKA Fabrizio Ravanelli - also memorably scored a hat-trick on his debut for Boro against Liverpool in August 1996.

It was a time when Boro were box-office in that bittersweet 1996-97 which saw the club reach both domestic cup finals but also suffer relegation after the fates unravelled on the league front after Christmas.

Boro hit back and made an instant return to the big time. After the Riverside was expanded, more international stars arrived.

Their average crowd rose to 34,386 in 1998-99.

FINAL BOW: Middlesbrough players surround player-manager Bryan Robson at Ayresome Park after winning the Championship title May 1995. The next season would bring a new era for the club at newly-built The Riverside Stadium. Picture: Graham Chadwick/Allsport/Getty

On the international front, the stadium also secured its place in the spotlight. It hosted England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia in a 2004 European Championship qualifier in June 2003 during the hiatus when Wembley was being redeveloped, along with a number of under-21 internationals and 2012 Olympic warm-up games.

That victory over Slovakia in June 2003 was courtesy of two goals from Michael Owen, who became the youngest England player to reach a half-century of appearances on England's first senior appearance in Middlesbrough since 1937.

The Three Lions also played two warm-up friendly games against Austria and Romania at the Riverside in June 2021 ahead of the delayed Euro 2020.

The opener against the Austrians, a 1-0 win, was noteworthy for a first international goal from Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. York-born Ben Godfrey also made his debut on that occasion.

Four days later, England, who were training at the nearby Rockliffe Park – a venue that manager Gareth Southgate knew well from his time at Boro - triumphed by the same margin against Romania.

Marcus Rashford scored from the penalty spot, the perfect way to mark being given the captain's armband and then becoming the youngest black player to lead England at 23 years and 218 days.

As for Yorkshire's clubs, there have been good and bad Riverside memories.

As venues go, it has been one of the more productive ones for Leeds United, who have won on eight of their 19 visits – losing just three times – perhaps headlined by a thrilling 4-3 win in April 2024 and a magical Luciano Becchio volley in another success in October 2010.

After a number of years of pain on Teesside, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United recorded long overdue wins on Easter Monday 2022 and in January 2021 respectively.

It was Town's first win at Boro in nine attempts since New Year's Day 1986, while you had to go back to March 1965 for the Millers' previous win.