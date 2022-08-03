Middlesbrough FC target Jorgen Strand Larsen only available at 'top price' after two bids for striker are rejected

Middlesbrough have had two bids turned down in their search for a new striker, with Dutch club Gronigen insisting they want to keep Jorgen Strand Larsen but saying they would do business for a "top price".

By Stuart Rayner
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 8:05 pm

Technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus's comments were a long way from reassuring for Gronigen fans keen to see the Norway striker stay, just a sign that they will play hard to get over the 22-year-old.

Bologna have also had two lower bids turned down for Larsen, who has two years left on his contract with the Eredivise side.

IN DEMAND: Middlesbrough have made two bids for Norway's Jorgen Strand Larsen (left), according to his club Gronigen

Signing a goalscoring centre-forward is a high priority for Boro this summer.

"We have in the last three years earned a lot of money on the transfer market but in the end you are a football club that wants to perform and that's why we really want to keep Jorgen," explained Fledderus. "We have made that completely clear to Jorgen.

"We eventually arrived at a strategy in which we said, in principle, we want to keep Larsen at FC Groningen and will only sell for the absolute top price.

"Before the last game against Osasuna we spoke with Jorgen and his agent and that amount was not on the table."

