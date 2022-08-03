Technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus's comments were a long way from reassuring for Gronigen fans keen to see the Norway striker stay, just a sign that they will play hard to get over the 22-year-old.

Bologna have also had two lower bids turned down for Larsen, who has two years left on his contract with the Eredivise side.

IN DEMAND: Middlesbrough have made two bids for Norway's Jorgen Strand Larsen (left), according to his club Gronigen

Signing a goalscoring centre-forward is a high priority for Boro this summer.

"We have in the last three years earned a lot of money on the transfer market but in the end you are a football club that wants to perform and that's why we really want to keep Jorgen," explained Fledderus. "We have made that completely clear to Jorgen.

"We eventually arrived at a strategy in which we said, in principle, we want to keep Larsen at FC Groningen and will only sell for the absolute top price.