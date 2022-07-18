Boro have been linked with a host of strikers so far this summer, but have yet to make a breakthrough with the clock ticking ahead of the new season.

But the Teessiders are now set to land Finland international Forss, who spent a loan spell in East Yorkshire earlier this year.

Hull signed Forss on transfer deadline day at the end of the winter window on January 31, beating off competition to sign the player.

Marcus Forss. Picture: Getty Images.

Forss managed just one goal in 11 appearances at Hull, having previously played 12 matches for the Bees in 2021-22, with seven of those outings coming in the Premier League.

He scored four times in a 7-0 EFL Cup thrashing of Oldham Athletic, having netted 10 goals in 51 appearances in the previous 2020-21 campaign as Thomas Frank’s side secured promotion to the top flight.

Financial demands have ensured that Boro pulled out of the race to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, made available by the Tyneside club, earlier this summer with another target in Thomas Henry opting to remain in Italy with Hellas Verona following interest from the Riverside Stadium outfit.

Boro have been linked with several other forwards, including Southampton's Adam Armstrong, who had a spell earlier in his career at Barnsley. They are known admirers of Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres, but the Sky Blues are likely to seek a big fee, should they elect to cash in on the forward.