Middlesbrough are yet to make a decision on whether to call time on Sammy Silvera's loan at Portsmouth.

The Australia forward has struggled in a struggling side, yet to find the net in 12 matches for the Championship side.

Unsurprisingly, gametime has dried up too, with only one appearance since Bonfire Night. The 24-year-old was left out of Pompey's squad altogether at Sunderland on Saturday.

Silvera has only played a full 90 minutes twice this season – once for Portsmouth against Luton Town in August, and in a World Cup qualifier in Indonesia the following month.

The situation is in Middlesbrough's hands, and Portsmouth manager John Mousinho says they are yet to make a decision after Michael Carrick floated the possibility of a recall.

"We're not sure on the situation yet," said Mousinho. "I'll catch up with the sporting director after and see where we're at."

With the relegation-threatened side looking to add four new players in January, it would certainly help them to send Silvera back, but Mousinho is philosophical about the loan.

"Sometimes that's what happens, players go on loan or you sign them and they don't work out," he said. "It's just one of those things. That's just part of recruitment, some you get right and some you don't.

"We're looking to try and strengthen this month so we'll look forward to that."

Silvera has scored six goals in 42 Boro appearances, although only 16 of them have been starts.

Asked about the possibility of recalling him, Boro manager Carrick said: "There are possibilities, yeah.

"That’s not much more to give you. It’s that stage where we’re considering what’s best for us, for Sammy and what that looks like. We’ll wait and see on that one.”

Having not played for the Teessiders this season, Silvera could be loaned out a second time, although his club are waiting to hear what January holds for some of their other forwards.

As in the last transfer window, centre-forward Emmanuel Latte Lath is in demand after scoring his 10th goal of the season at home to Cardiff City, and higher-ranked clubs are showing an interest in buying winger Ben Doak, who is on a season-long loan from Liverpool.