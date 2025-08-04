Middlesbrough have completed the signing of former Barnsley defender Callum Brittain – only their third under new coach Rob Edwards.

The 27-year-old has completed his much-trailed move from Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee. He has signed a four-year contract.

In two seasons at Oakwell, Brittain was mainly used as a right wing-back. Since moving to Blackburn three years ago, he has largely been used at right-back.

Edwards has said he is open-minded about whether he will play with full-backs or wing-backs in his first season at the Riverside.

"It was the right time for me to make the next step in my career, and I'm excited to be here," said Brittain of his move.

"I had a really good chat with the gaffer about how he wants to play and his ambition while he's here, and it's clearly an environment where everyone is pulling in the same direction.

"I can't wait to get going."

The Milton Keynes Dons product joins Abdoulaye Kante and Alfie Jones as new recruits for 2025-26.

Boro begin their season at home to Swansea City on Saturday.