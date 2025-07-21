Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Window shopping could shape Boro's formation next season
They are yet to add to the squad which fell disappointingly short of last season's Championship play-offs.
Edwards has had success with previous clubs using three central defenders and started that way in Boro's first public match of his tenure, Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Mansfield Town. But in the final 30 minutes he switched to the 4-2-3-1 formation predecessor Michael Carrick favoured.
Some managers can be dogmatic about formations, but Edwards says he is open-minded, and may look to build a squad that can play in different shapes.
“We’re still looking at it at the moment, looking at what might fit the group," he said. "I think it (3-4-2-1) fitted the XI that we put out there in the first half. We then changed to a back four later on when we made some changes.
“I’m still fairly open. Depending on what we’re able to get in recruitment-wise, it might be we are able to flip between a few things.
"My main focus will be on principles and the way we go about things. I want us to be aggressive and I want us to press high. I want us to have control, and have that control as far away from our goal as possible, try to attack quickly.
“Whether that’s with a three, a two or a four, it doesn’t matter too much. We’ll probably make slight tweaks tactically within every game anyway.”
Callum Brittain, a wing-back for Barnsley, who has been a regular right-back for Blackburn Rovers in the three years since he left, has been linked with Boro, as has Hull City centre-back Alfie Jones.
Feyenoord are interested in Dutch defender Rav van den Berg, after his exploits at the Under-21s Euros. Middlesbrough will not want to sell a 21-year-old with two years left on his contract cheaply.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.