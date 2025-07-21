Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Window shopping could shape Boro's formation next season

Rob Edwards says what business Middlesbrough do in the transfer market is likely to dictate his formation for next season, rather than the other way around.

They are yet to add to the squad which fell disappointingly short of last season's Championship play-offs.

Edwards has had success with previous clubs using three central defenders and started that way in Boro's first public match of his tenure, Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Mansfield Town. But in the final 30 minutes he switched to the 4-2-3-1 formation predecessor Michael Carrick favoured.

Some managers can be dogmatic about formations, but Edwards says he is open-minded, and may look to build a squad that can play in different shapes.

“We’re still looking at it at the moment, looking at what might fit the group," he said. "I think it (3-4-2-1) fitted the XI that we put out there in the first half. We then changed to a back four later on when we made some changes.

“I’m still fairly open. Depending on what we’re able to get in recruitment-wise, it might be we are able to flip between a few things.

"My main focus will be on principles and the way we go about things. I want us to be aggressive and I want us to press high. I want us to have control, and have that control as far away from our goal as possible, try to attack quickly.

“Whether that’s with a three, a two or a four, it doesn’t matter too much. We’ll probably make slight tweaks tactically within every game anyway.”

OPEN-MINDED: New Middlesbrough coach Rob Edwards (Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Callum Brittain, a wing-back for Barnsley, who has been a regular right-back for Blackburn Rovers in the three years since he left, has been linked with Boro, as has Hull City centre-back Alfie Jones.

Feyenoord are interested in Dutch defender Rav van den Berg, after his exploits at the Under-21s Euros. Middlesbrough will not want to sell a 21-year-old with two years left on his contract cheaply.

