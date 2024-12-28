MICHAEL CARRICK is not worried Middlesbrough will struggle to recover mentally for Sunday's visit of Burnley, but the physical problems suffered in a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday might not be as quickly dealt with.

Boro were scintillating in their first 45 minutes after Christmas, taking a 3-0 lead. So to draw the game 3-3 was a hammer blow, but not the only one of the afternoon.

Tommy Conway came off injured shortly after setting up the opening goal, second-choice goalkeeper Sol Brynn after keeping out Svante Ingelsson's attempt to equalise and Neto Borges before full-time. George Edmundson and Jonny Howson missed the game altogether.

"It's as tough as a game as we'll get at this stage," said Carrick of Burnley, who beat then-leaders Sheffield United on Boxing Day to end the Blades’ nine-match winning run at Bramall Lane. "We're playing against a really good team and that's got to focus our minds.

"We'll be ready for that game, I've got no worries about that.

"We've got to take a real careful look at (Thursday's game) because we've got to move on quickly but we can't just forget about it.”

On his injuries, Carrick said: "(Conway) felt his hamstring a little bit at the start so he came off straight away and Sol looks like it was a bad one with his shoulder. I'm bitterly disappointed. He's been terrific when he's played.

"(Neto) was more fatigue, cramp. (Edmundson and Howson were) niggles in training, nothing long-term or serious."

Seny Dieng, Luke Ayling and Aden Morris also missed the Boxing Day game.