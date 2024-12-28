Middlesbrough FC v Burnley: Minds will recover quickly after Boxing Day collapse but bodies could take longer
Boro were scintillating in their first 45 minutes after Christmas, taking a 3-0 lead. So to draw the game 3-3 was a hammer blow, but not the only one of the afternoon.
Tommy Conway came off injured shortly after setting up the opening goal, second-choice goalkeeper Sol Brynn after keeping out Svante Ingelsson's attempt to equalise and Neto Borges before full-time. George Edmundson and Jonny Howson missed the game altogether.
"It's as tough as a game as we'll get at this stage," said Carrick of Burnley, who beat then-leaders Sheffield United on Boxing Day to end the Blades’ nine-match winning run at Bramall Lane. "We're playing against a really good team and that's got to focus our minds.
"We'll be ready for that game, I've got no worries about that.
"We've got to take a real careful look at (Thursday's game) because we've got to move on quickly but we can't just forget about it.”
On his injuries, Carrick said: "(Conway) felt his hamstring a little bit at the start so he came off straight away and Sol looks like it was a bad one with his shoulder. I'm bitterly disappointed. He's been terrific when he's played.
"(Neto) was more fatigue, cramp. (Edmundson and Howson were) niggles in training, nothing long-term or serious."
Seny Dieng, Luke Ayling and Aden Morris also missed the Boxing Day game.
"Maybe Luke," said Carrick when asked if any might be back, "but Aden won't, Seny won't."
