Middlesbrough v Norwich City IN a campaign where the smart money is on Middlesbrough missing out on the play-offs unless something special now happens, the form of Tommy Conway has been one of the major positives.

Brought in for a significant £5m fee in mid-August, the Scotland international forward has plundered an impressive 13 goals in his maiden season on Teesside.

Only four Championship players have eclipsed his league total, given further kudos by the fact he was sidelined from Boxing Day until early February with injury and was also out for a spell in the autumn.

While there has been the odd disappointment, a key penalty miss against Sheffield Wednesday last Monday being right up there, his overall progress has been pronounced.

Tommy Conway of Middlesbrough celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Queens Park Rangers FC at Riverside Stadium. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Carrick added: "He’s done really well. It’s been a big season for Tommy, in a new environment with new expectations.

"He’s played a lot of football and is dealing with a high level of expectation from himself as well. It’s a hell of a learning curve changing clubs and he’s adapted ever so well. "Early in the season, with Manu (Emmanuel Latte Lath) in particular, the two of them were coming in and out at times and he dealt with that ever so well.

"Now he’s playing a little longer and getting a bit more consistency in terms of games.

"Missing penalties and chances can happen. That’s the life of a centre forward. The positive is that he’s largely always there, in and around, to get the chances. I believe he’ll score more than not."

Michael Carrick, head coach of Middlesbrough, consoles Marcus Forss on Easter Monday.

Despite a self-inflicted loss at Hillsborough last time out, seventh-placed Boro still retain a chance of reaching the play-offs if they win their final two games - they visit Coventry on the final day - and the Sky Blues or Bristol City slip up.

Carrick added: “It’s all on the line and there’s no getting away from it. There will probably be no other chances. This is it.

"But it’s a chance. After Sheffield Wednesday, there was the disappointment of losing the game, but then actually realising, it’s still in our hands.