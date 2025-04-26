Middlesbrough FC v Norwich City: Michael Carrick's backing for Tommy Conway with Boro's Championship season 'all on the line'
Brought in for a significant £5m fee in mid-August, the Scotland international forward has plundered an impressive 13 goals in his maiden season on Teesside.
Only four Championship players have eclipsed his league total, given further kudos by the fact he was sidelined from Boxing Day until early February with injury and was also out for a spell in the autumn.
While there has been the odd disappointment, a key penalty miss against Sheffield Wednesday last Monday being right up there, his overall progress has been pronounced.
Carrick added: "He’s done really well. It’s been a big season for Tommy, in a new environment with new expectations.
"He’s played a lot of football and is dealing with a high level of expectation from himself as well. It’s a hell of a learning curve changing clubs and he’s adapted ever so well. "Early in the season, with Manu (Emmanuel Latte Lath) in particular, the two of them were coming in and out at times and he dealt with that ever so well.
"Now he’s playing a little longer and getting a bit more consistency in terms of games.
"Missing penalties and chances can happen. That’s the life of a centre forward. The positive is that he’s largely always there, in and around, to get the chances. I believe he’ll score more than not."
Despite a self-inflicted loss at Hillsborough last time out, seventh-placed Boro still retain a chance of reaching the play-offs if they win their final two games - they visit Coventry on the final day - and the Sky Blues or Bristol City slip up.
Carrick added: “It’s all on the line and there’s no getting away from it. There will probably be no other chances. This is it.
"But it’s a chance. After Sheffield Wednesday, there was the disappointment of losing the game, but then actually realising, it’s still in our hands.
"That disappointment turns to huge motivation, and still excitement of what’s possible. It’s important to have that perspective."