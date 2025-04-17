Michael Carrick, manager of Middlesbrough.

MIDDLESBROUGH require a catalyst to resurrect their play-off hopes this Easter - and Morgan Whittaker certainly needs one to kick-start his Boro career following his big-money move from Plymouth Argyle.

A key contribution on reunion day against old club Argyle would provide it.

Boro, who visit Sheffield Wednesday on Monday, have lacked attacking conviction in single-goal losses to Millwall and Leeds United in their last two games and time is running out in their quest to extend their season beyond May 3.

Whittaker, who joined Boro from £5m on a four-and-half-year deal, had so far shown little of the form which saw him finish last season as the joint third-highest scorer in the Championship with 19 goals.

Middlesbrough midfielder Finn Azaz. Him and team-mate Morgan Whittaker face former club Plymouth Argyle on Good Friday.

He has not scored in 12 appearances for Boro and has been on the bench several times, but the Derby man has been handed support from Michael Carrick. Whittaker left Devon under a cloud with boss Miron Muslic claiming the winger had failed to turn up to play against Burnley amid speculation over his future, claims which were vehemently denued by the "devastated" player by the "backlash".

Finn Azaz also faces his own side along with Whittaker, who had limited effect as a 'no.10' at Millwall.

Offering backing to Whittaker, Carrick added: "He’s a fantastic talent. He’s got great natural attributes to the game, which you see in the way he can naturally play different positions.