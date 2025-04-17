Middlesbrough FC v Plymouth: Boro and ex-Argyle man Morgan Whittaker require Easter catalyst against Championship strugglers
A key contribution on reunion day against old club Argyle would provide it.
Boro, who visit Sheffield Wednesday on Monday, have lacked attacking conviction in single-goal losses to Millwall and Leeds United in their last two games and time is running out in their quest to extend their season beyond May 3.
Whittaker, who joined Boro from £5m on a four-and-half-year deal, had so far shown little of the form which saw him finish last season as the joint third-highest scorer in the Championship with 19 goals.
He has not scored in 12 appearances for Boro and has been on the bench several times, but the Derby man has been handed support from Michael Carrick. Whittaker left Devon under a cloud with boss Miron Muslic claiming the winger had failed to turn up to play against Burnley amid speculation over his future, claims which were vehemently denued by the "devastated" player by the "backlash".
Finn Azaz also faces his own side along with Whittaker, who had limited effect as a 'no.10' at Millwall.
Offering backing to Whittaker, Carrick added: "He’s a fantastic talent. He’s got great natural attributes to the game, which you see in the way he can naturally play different positions.
"He’s going to be so important for us - whether that’s starting games, finishing games, whichever. He’s got a natural gift for having an impact, and I’m sure he’ll continue to do that.