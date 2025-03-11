Middlesbrough FC v Queens Park Rangers: Michael Carrick still believes – but there's one thing Boro cannot do
The Teesiders go into the final 10 matches of the regular season – which for them starts with Tuesday night’s visit of Queens Park Rangers – five points outside the top six.
With Coventry City and Tony Mowbray's West Bromwich Albion setting high standards in the chase for the only two play-off spots realistically available, Boro might have to show more consistency in the run-in than at any point this season, but their coach believes they have it in them.
"It's very realistic," insisted Carrick, whose team's late charge this time last year fell just short. "It's five points, it's very tight so it's very realistic but it's up to us to get there and other teams have got to drop points."
What is not helping the cause is injuries, particularly as so many are clustered around the central defensive positions. In typical Carrick style, though, he is refusing to get wound up about them.
"It's been an incredible run of impact injuries where players have fallen on top (of someone) or twisting and it's very hard to explain sometimes," he reflected.
"That's what we've been given. There's no point feeling sorry for ourselves and moaning about it, we've got to get on with it. That's what we'll do."
Rav van den Berg, George Edmundson and Riley McGree are all looking to return from injuries towards the end of the international break, but Jonny Howson made a welcome first appearance since Christmas at Swansea.