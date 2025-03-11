MICHAEL CARRICK is adamant Middlesbrough's 1-0 defeat at Swansea City on Saturday has not knocked his team out of the Championship play-off race – so long as they do not feel sorry for themselves.

The Teesiders go into the final 10 matches of the regular season – which for them starts with Tuesday night’s visit of Queens Park Rangers – five points outside the top six.

With Coventry City and Tony Mowbray's West Bromwich Albion setting high standards in the chase for the only two play-off spots realistically available, Boro might have to show more consistency in the run-in than at any point this season, but their coach believes they have it in them.

"It's very realistic," insisted Carrick, whose team's late charge this time last year fell just short. "It's five points, it's very tight so it's very realistic but it's up to us to get there and other teams have got to drop points."

What is not helping the cause is injuries, particularly as so many are clustered around the central defensive positions. In typical Carrick style, though, he is refusing to get wound up about them.

"It's been an incredible run of impact injuries where players have fallen on top (of someone) or twisting and it's very hard to explain sometimes," he reflected.

"That's what we've been given. There's no point feeling sorry for ourselves and moaning about it, we've got to get on with it. That's what we'll do."

