Middlesbrough let goalkeeper join Championship rivals Reading on loan

The 27-year-old, who began his career at QPR, made 39 appearances for Boro last season, keeping 14 clean sheets.

Boro’s Championship rivals Reading fielded four different goalkeepers in the 2021-22 campaign as they finished just above the relegation zone.

Royals manager Paul Ince told the club’s website: “The goalkeeping position was a difficult one to solve for this club last season, so it was a priority to add strength in depth to that corner of the dressing room ahead of a brand new challenge in 2022-23.

Boro keeper Joe Lumley was Boro's first choice last season (Picture: Tony Johnson)