The Leeds-born midfielder, 23, has completed his move to the south coast, signing a five-year-contract with the Cherries in a deal worth £12m.

With add-ons, the transfer fee will reportedly rise to £15m.

Tavernier, who had been offered a new contract this summer by Boro, said: “It’s been a long time coming and I’m sure everyone has seen in the press that it’s something that’s been going on in the background and I’m just delighted to be here now.”

GONE: Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier has moved to Premier League BOurnemouth on a five-year deal. Picture:Tony Johnson

“Obviously Premier League football was a big factor.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of ever since I was a little kid.

“But when I got the chance to speak to the manager as well, I know he wants to play and his philosophy, it sounds great for the style of player that I am.

“It’s every kid’s dream to play in the Premier League and I’m finally getting a chance to put myself out on that platform and show everyone what I can do.”

Boro will use proceeds from the sale of Tavernier and Djed Spence to fund their recruitment drive before the window closes.