Middlesbrough sign 'natural finisher' Folarin Balogun on loan from Arsenal

The England under-21 international - who has hit 13 goals in 11 Premier League 2 starts this season and netted twice in the Papa John's Trophy - has joined for the rest of the campaign with his arrival following on from the addition of Brighton forward Aaron Connolly.

Both strikers will provide a pacey outlet for the Teessiders, who have propelled themselves in the play-off mix by virtue of an excellent run of form under Wilder, whose side have won five of their last six matches in all competitions.

Balogun, 20, who has made two Premier League appearances this season, has featured 16 times at first-team level for the Gunners and scored twice in five Europa League appearances last term.

Wilder, who has also brought in Birmingham midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce this month - with the Northern Irishman netting on his debut in the club's victory in the FA Cup at Mansfield last weekend - said: “We’re delighted to get Flo in.

"He’s a player I’ve known about for a long time and we identified him as someone who could come in and improve us in the second half of the season.

“He has great movement, good pace, and he’s a natural finisher. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

LOAN DEAL: Folarin Balogun has joined Middlesbrough on loan from Arsenal. Picture: Getty Images.