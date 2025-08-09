NEW managers tend to focus on connections and Rob Edwards is certainly no different in that regard.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new era at Middlesbrough gets under way under the former Luton Town chief at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with his main concern – in the opening weeks of the campaign, for sure – being on his players quickly clicking together on the pitch as he tweaks Boro’s playing style from Carrick-ball into Edwards-ball.

Off the pitch, Edwards has already connected well with Boro followers, impressing during a lengthy local radio interview while also engaging with Boro’s Red Faction supporters group at a get-together and ingratiating himself pretty well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given his desire to land the job for some time – he was pipped for the position by Michael Carrick in October 2022 – the moves should not be viewed as contrived or mere good PR.

Rob Edwards.

It spoke of a manager genuinely passionate about establishing a relationship with his fanbase at an early juncture.

It is something that has gone down well with the Teesside public. Now to get some connections on the pitch.

He said: "We’ll give it everything. We’ve got to deliver our end of the bargain. I know the supporters will deliver theirs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fans have been amazing through pre-season so far; memories that are lodged in there forever now - Rangers, for example, was incredible. We’ll try and do our bit, and I know the brilliant supporters will do their bit.

ON THE MOVE: Callum Brittain has joined Middlesbrough from Blackburn Rovers (Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"I’ve met quite a lot of them over the last few weeks and I’ve been so warmed by the welcome they’ve given. We’ve now got to go and deliver. I can’t guarantee a win, as much as I wish I could, but if they see the commitment, effort and passion, I’m confident our fans will get it.

“At a club like this there should be hope and there should be expectation. We’ve got to put that pressure on ourselves because it’s a big football club.

“I want our supporters to be able to dream. I certainly won’t discourage that. I just want them to have a bit of realism as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a difficult league. But we’ve got a good group, and by the end of the window, I think we’ll be in a strong position to give a really good account of ourselves."