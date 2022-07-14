Middlesbrough's £4m-man heads to South America on season-long loan deal

Martin Payero has left Middlesbrough to join Boca Juniors on a season-long loan after a difficult debut campaign at the Riverside Stadium.

By Ben McKenna
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:14 pm

The 23-year-old leaves Teesside one year into a three-year contract after making 14 appearances and scoring just one goal for the club.

Payero joined Boro, then managed by Neil Warnock, from Argentine top-flight side Banfield in August last year for a fee reported to be around £4m.

A statement from Middlesbrough on Thursday confirmed: "The formalities of his move were expected to be completed on Thursday after the player was earlier unveiled by Boca Juniors.

DEPARTURE: Martin Payero has left Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. Picture: Getty Images.

"Payero joined Boro last summer from Banfield and he now returns to the Argentine Primera Division with the Buenos Aires-based club."

The central midfielder came to Middlesbrough highly rated having represented his country at the Tokyo Olympics.

