Middlesbrough's £4m-man heads to South America on season-long loan deal

The 23-year-old leaves Teesside one year into a three-year contract after making 14 appearances and scoring just one goal for the club.
Payero joined Boro, then managed by Neil Warnock, from Argentine top-flight side Banfield in August last year for a fee reported to be around £4m.
A statement from Middlesbrough on Thursday confirmed: "The formalities of his move were expected to be completed on Thursday after the player was earlier unveiled by Boca Juniors.
"Payero joined Boro last summer from Banfield and he now returns to the Argentine Primera Division with the Buenos Aires-based club."
The central midfielder came to Middlesbrough highly rated having represented his country at the Tokyo Olympics.