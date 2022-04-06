Lumley: Made a good decision late on in half to clear as Fulham broke. 7

Dijksteel: Made a key intervention to deny Carvalho. Some authoritative defending and was assured. 8

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fry: One early mistake was not punished by Mitrovic. He and his fellow Boro defenders switched off once more in the second half and it was once too often. 6

Riverside Stadium.

McNair: Dominant performance at the back. But he and Fry would not have been happy with the goal, which spoilt things. 7

Peltier: Sworn in on the right with Jones absent. Didn't let the team down. 6

Crooks: His meaty challenge downed Reed, but was a fair and honest one. Went very close to scoring just before half-time. Booked in second half. 6

Howson: The captain was on his game against talented opponents. Had to be. 7

Tavernier: Could not run the show like against Peterborough against two quality players in Chalobah and Reed. But kept at it. 7

Taylor: Brought into the side for Bola and grew into game before fresh legs were called for. 6

Watmore: Quiet start, but improved as Boro came into game. Missed huge late opportunity. 6

Sporar: Could not get much change out of Ream and Adarabioyo early on. Got sharper and went close on the restart. 6

Substitutes: Bola (Taylor 56). An outlet on the left. 7

McGree (Peltier 60). Booked. 6

Coburn (Crooks 77). Spurned huge chance to level. 6