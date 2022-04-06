Ratings: How Middlesbrough FC players fared against Fulham

HERE are the Middlesbrough FC player ratings from Wednesday evening's Championship game against Fulham at the Riverside Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 9:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 9:44 pm

Lumley: Made a good decision late on in half to clear as Fulham broke. 7

Dijksteel: Made a key intervention to deny Carvalho. Some authoritative defending and was assured. 8

Fry: One early mistake was not punished by Mitrovic. He and his fellow Boro defenders switched off once more in the second half and it was once too often. 6

McNair: Dominant performance at the back. But he and Fry would not have been happy with the goal, which spoilt things. 7

Peltier: Sworn in on the right with Jones absent. Didn't let the team down. 6

Crooks: His meaty challenge downed Reed, but was a fair and honest one. Went very close to scoring just before half-time. Booked in second half. 6

Howson: The captain was on his game against talented opponents. Had to be. 7

Tavernier: Could not run the show like against Peterborough against two quality players in Chalobah and Reed. But kept at it. 7

Taylor: Brought into the side for Bola and grew into game before fresh legs were called for. 6

Watmore: Quiet start, but improved as Boro came into game. Missed huge late opportunity. 6

Sporar: Could not get much change out of Ream and Adarabioyo early on. Got sharper and went close on the restart. 6

Substitutes: Bola (Taylor 56). An outlet on the left. 7

McGree (Peltier 60). Booked. 6

Coburn (Crooks 77). Spurned huge chance to level. 6

Not used: Daniels, Bamba, Connolly, Balogun.

