Sheffield United: Paul Heckingbottom fighting to keep Sander Berge at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United's Sander Berge celebrates scoring the opening goal with team mate Iliman Ndiaye (right). Picture: PA

Challenged to play his way into Chris Wilder’s plans at Boro, Chuba Akpom has done exactly that, coming in from the cold and grasping his opportunity with both hands – in a dramatic turnaround in the career of the former Hull City loanee.

Akpom was at the double for a Boro side who came from behind twice to take a Championship point against the Blades – notching his first Riverside goals for the club since December 2020 in the process.

Speculation continues over the future of United’s first goalscorer Sander Berge, who showed what he brings to the table with another accomplished contribution including a polished early strike.

United recently turned down a bid worth £12.5m plus bonuses for Berge from Belgian top-flight outfit Club Brugge, who are willing to pay the Norwegian international £100,000 a week. He has a release clause of around £35m.

On Berge, who scored for the second successive league game, Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom said: “We’ve had offers for some players in the window, which have been knocked back. That’s been the message from everyone at the club and I am grateful for that.

“If Sander continues scoring every game and does this, that and the other, then someone is probably going to pay the number that I don’t want them to pay. But then there would be nothing we can do about it.

“He has played Champions League and we have signed him for a lot of money and he wanted to come here and play in the Premier League, above others.

“Sheffield United signed a good player, but what you are probably seeing now is a different dimension to his game, one that he is really enjoying.

“If Sander is still here, which he better be from my point of view, he knows he will keep getting pushed by us and he enjoys his football here. Ultimately, we either get success out of him and he becomes bigger and better than us and gets success if he applies himself properly and that’s what he is doing.”

The individual contribution of Akpom was the major positive for Boro, who have still yet to win in the league this term.

Wilder – who handed a debut to Alex Mowatt from the bench, with fellow new signing Matthew Hoppe coming on late on for his bow – remains in the market for four players, including two strikers and a left-sided defender. Their big defensive target is Hull City’s Jacob Greaves.

The form of Akpom has at least provided Wilder with another option up top and the 26-year-old, given a standing ovation when he was substituted in stoppage time, has won the Boro manager over.

On Akpom, whose current deal runs until next summer, Wilder said: “It was a difficult situation for Chuba when I came in and difficult situation for us. But he does not need to worry about anything else other than he is going to be part of us going forward. He’s been outstanding.

“The attitude to his game was great. He could and should have possibly come off at half-time but he wanted to carry on and he had to be dragged off the pitch. That’s the kind of attitude I want to see from my players.

“I thought there was a real connection between the players, the supporters and Chuba especially. He’s part of the group but he’s got to keep that going because we’re still looking to add to it.”

Praising his former club United and his current one for their efforts in an entertaining draw, he added: “It was a proper game of football and we went toe to toe.

“When you look at teams who got touted at the start of the season – how we are in that I don’t understand but we are – a couple of teams who have come down may be in a transitional period. But I don’t think Sheffield United are in a transitional period.”

He added: “They are ready to rock and roll and got some really good players.”