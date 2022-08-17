Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former England centre half Phil Jagielka’s own goal – on his 40th birthday – looked set to hand Boro all three points.

But with Chris Wilder’s side ready to celebrate their first victory of the season, 20-year-old sub Wright-Phillips – grandson of former Arsenal striker Ian Wright – showed the family finishing skills to snatch a point in injury time.

Jacob Brown’s second goal of the season put City in front before Duncan Watmore made it 1-1.

Duncan Watmore: Netted in first half to bring Middlesbrough back into the game. (Picture: PA)

Watmore stole ahead of Jagielka to level the scores after 38 minutes and then forced the defender to put through his own net after 63 minutes.

It was against the run of play when Brown side-footed City in front after 18 minutes. Boro were convinced Jordan Thompson fouled Isaiah Jones in the Stoke half. Instead, referee Michael Salisbury allowed Dwight Gayle to break on the back-pedalling visitors’ defence.

Gayle acrobatically attempted to convert Will Smallbone’s cross as Stoke searched for a second. But it needed Joe Bursik’s legs to deny Riley McGree an equaliser.

If Boro felt hard done by, they had a let-off when Thompson’s lofted cross finished in the back of the net. Referee Salisbury this time adjudged Gayle had fouled keeper Zack Steffen.

Stoke City's D'Margio Wright-Phillips celebrates scoring their side's stoppage time equaliser against Boro (Picture: PA)

But it was all square seven minutes from the break. Jones supplied a low cross to the near post for Watmore to nip ahead of Jagielka to equalise.

McGree should have made it 2-1 but failed to hit the target with a side foot attempt from Paddy McNair’s pull back. Marc Bola was more accurate, but Bursik turned away his low shot for a corner.

And their attacking approach was rewarded as Jagielka turned in a Giles left-wing cross.

Even when Lewis Baker missed a great chance to equalise, Stoke kept pressing and Wright-Phillips converted from close range.

Stoke: Bursik, Taylor, Jagielka, Wilmot, Fosu (Sparrow 78), Smallbone (Campbell 70), Baker, Clucas (Kilkenny 74), Thompson, Gayle (Wright-Phillips 78), Brown. Unused substitutes: Fox, Flint, Bonham.

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Dijksteel, Lenihan, Bola, Jones, McNair, Howson, Mowatt, Giles, McGree (Crooks 83), Watmore (Forss 71). Unused substitutes: Fry, Hoppe, Smith, Roberts, Finch.