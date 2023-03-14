Stoke City remain without first-team pair for trip to Middlesbrough

Latest Stoke City injury news as they prepare for their Championship clash against Middlesbrough

Stoke City will be without one of Phil Jagielka or Ben Wilmot for their trip to Middlesbrough this evening. The defensive pair both missed the Potters’ 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Alex Neil has confirmed one will be returning at the Riverside Stadium. However, he didn’t reveal which one as his side prepare for their tricky test against Michael Carrick’s side.

Elsewhere, attacking midfielder Nick Powell remains sidelined for the visitors. He is still a ‘couple of weeks’ away from his return to the action and won’t be rushed back in.

Speaking ahead of Stoke’s match against Middlesbrough, Neil has said: “Between Jags and Ben, one of them will be back for the game and the other one is touch and go at the moment. We’ll certainly have one back. Nick will be on the grass today but he’s at the stage where he needs a good couple of weeks’ training under his belt before we consider him.”

The Potters are 14th in the Championship table and are comfortably sat in mid-table. They have started to pick up some form though and thrashed Sunderland 5-1 in their last away game.