MICHAEL Carrick insists he has no issues whatsoever regarding loanee Ryan Giles, whose second coming at Middlesbrough has proved to be far less auspicious than his first spell on Teesside so far.

Giles - outstanding in the Boro side who reached the play-offs in 2022-23 - returned to the club in January in a loan spell for the rest of the season from Championship rivals Hull City.

The left-back has failed to hit the heights and also saw himself dropped during Boro’s recent alarming drop-off in results.

But Carrick is backing Giles, who was dropped to the bench after last month's loss at Sheffield United, to come good and says his confidence has not been further jolted following a tough first half of the campaign at his parent club.

On Giles, Carrick said: "There's an element of settling back in and finding his way. Not everyone was here when he was here.

"He came on the other day again, he's in a good place and is really looking forward to having a good end to the season and doing exactly what we know he can do.

"Naturally, players do go up and down at times. It's a lot easier when everything is coming naturally. That's just normal. We're here to help him and look after him.

"He's a big part of the squad and team. I'm really looking forward to seeing him play and play well between now and the end of the season."

Speaking of loan players, Boro encounter a familiar face in former loanee Lewis O’Brien today.