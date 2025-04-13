'We didn't have enough to open them up': Middlesbrough made to pay by surging Millwall

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick felt his side lacked the required creativity as they lost ground in the play-off race to a team that has surged into contention.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millwall have gone under the radar in the promotion conversation but their third win in a row surely changes that as they are now just two points behind sixth-placed Coventry, and level with Boro.

They head into those off the back of a winning goal for Camiel Neghli eight minutes after their record signing came off the bench, although he later had to go off injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro had a big chance to snatch a point in the second minute of stoppage time when a cross dropped for Marcus Forss, with Lukas Jensen making a crucial save.

Marcus Forss of Middlesbrough takes a shot in the defeat at Millwall (Picture: Getty Images)

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick said: “They had a spell for about 20 minutes after half-time and they built a bit of momentum.

“Credit to them, they made us defend and they made the most of the time when they were on top.

“I thought first half, largely, we were really good, coming here and controlling things and I thought we caused them a lot of problems in playing through the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we created enough space, good opportunities, but we couldn’t make the most of it.

“That spell after half-time, they made the most of it, they took the chance that they got and in the end that was the game.

“We had that chance for Marcus at the end, which was a great save, but we didn’t quite have that little bit of something to open them up even more.”

Millwall: Jensen, Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Bryan, Honeyman (Neghli 58), De Norre (Saville 58), Mitchell, Emakhu (Azeez 58), Ivanovic, Cundle (Langstaff 46), Neghli (Harding 79). Unused substitutes: Evans, Wintle, Drake, Matthews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough: Travers, Dijksteel (Iheanacho 84), Howson, van den Berg, Iling-Junior, Morris, Hackney, Whittaker (Forss 66), Burgzorg (McGree 66), Azaz, Conway. Unused substitutes: Glover, Barlaser, Fry, Giles, Woolston, McCabe.