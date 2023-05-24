Middlesbrough have released four senior players following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

The season ended in heartbreak for Michael Carrick’s men, who were beaten by Coventry City in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs. However, preparations for next season are already underway and the club’s retained list has been published.

Former Doncaster loanee Lumley spent last season on loan at Reading, while Daniels did not make a single senior appearance at the Riverside throughout the entire 2022/23 campaign.

Middlesbrough have released four senior players, including Darnell Fisher. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Youngsters Isiah Cornet, Joe Ridley, Oliver Swan, and Alfie Doherty have also been released, along with scholars Louie Evans, Ash MacCarthy, and Tylah Wallace-Ming. Contract extensions have been offered to Jeremy Sivi and Isaac Fletcher, while Fenton John, Henry Popple, and Nathan Simpson will all become first-year professionals.