Middlesbrough retained list: Former Rotherham United duo and ex-Doncaster Rovers loanee among players released

Middlesbrough have released four senior players following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th May 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:30 BST

The season ended in heartbreak for Michael Carrick’s men, who were beaten by Coventry City in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs. However, preparations for next season are already underway and the club’s retained list has been published.

Goalkeepers Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels are leaving the club, as are defenders Darnell Fisher and Grant Hall. The latter pair are both formerly of Rotherham United, with Hall having spent last season on loan at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Former Doncaster loanee Lumley spent last season on loan at Reading, while Daniels did not make a single senior appearance at the Riverside throughout the entire 2022/23 campaign.

Middlesbrough have released four senior players, including Darnell Fisher. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesMiddlesbrough have released four senior players, including Darnell Fisher. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Middlesbrough have released four senior players, including Darnell Fisher. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Youngsters Isiah Cornet, Joe Ridley, Oliver Swan, and Alfie Doherty have also been released, along with scholars Louie Evans, Ash MacCarthy, and Tylah Wallace-Ming. Contract extensions have been offered to Jeremy Sivi and Isaac Fletcher, while Fenton John, Henry Popple, and Nathan Simpson will all become first-year professionals.

Middlesbrough have also confirmed the loan deals of Cameron Archer, Ryan Giles, Alex Mowatt, Rodrigo Muniz, Aaron Ramsey and Zack Steffen have all expired.

