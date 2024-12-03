Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday among clubs represented in Yorkshire Team of the Week
Middlesbrough, 3-1 victors over Championship rivals Hull City, lead the parade with three nominations with two apiece for Sheffield United, who secured a keynote win over Sunderland and Harrogate Town, who reached the FA Cup third round for only the second time in their history.
Here's the XI in a 3-4-3 formation. And who is the gaffer?
Goalkeeper
Michael Cooper (Sheffield United): They shall not pass. Key penalty save to enable United to register an incredible eighth successive clean sheet at the Lane, against a direct rival in Sunderland. Underlined his reputation as the best keeper in the second tier.
Defence
Zico Asare (Harrogate Town): Did his bit against Gainsborough Trinity to help the Sulphurites equal a piece of club history.
Paul Huntington (Bradford City): Displayed all his experience and know-how, albeit on a frustrating cup afternoon for City at Morecambe.
Josh Earl (Barnsley): Solid at the back and showed his dependability from a defensive sense against Bristol Rovers. Unfortunate in the shoot-out, it happens to anyone.
Midfield
Matty Daly (Harrogate Town): High-octane performance in front of the TV cameras.
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday): Showed his class with a wonderful goal to mark his birthday weekend at Derby.
Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough): Back after illness and showed his quality once again with a sumptuous goal against Hull.
Gus Hamer (Sheffield United): On a big night in the Blades' season, the midfielder stepped up to the plate and showed why he is one of the division's top players.
Forwards
Ben Doak (Middlesbrough): Cody Drameh had a nightmare against the wee Scot, who set up two Boro goals and was a constant threat. Again.
Billy Sharp (Doncaster Rovers): Showed he has lost none of his predatory instincts to rescue Rovers from an embarrassing cup exit at Kettering.
Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough): Restored to the central forward role and thrived. Two goals to take his season's tally to eight.
Manager/head coach: Danny Rohl (Sheffield Wednesday)