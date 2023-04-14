Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as clubs prepare for the weekend

Middlesbrough are back in action on Friday evening at home to Norwich City. They drew 2-2 with Bristol City at Ashton Gate last time out.

Michael Carrick’s side are currently sat in 4th in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship at the moment...

Middlesbrough eye striker

Middlesbrough are being linked with a summer swoop for AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi. According to a report by Football League World, they have ‘scouted’ the 21-year-old over recent times. He joined his current club back in January and has since fired eight goals in 16 games.

Blackburn Rovers keeping tabs on midfielder

Blackburn Rovers are apparently keen on OH Leuven midfielder Mandela Keira, who is currently on loan at Royal Antwerp. Nieuwsblad journalist David Van den Broeck claims the Lancashire side are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old’s progress along with second tier rivals Norwich City and Premier League outfit Leeds United. The Belgian youth international has made 20 appearances in all competitions this term, 17 of which have come in the Pro League.

Swansea City tie up deal

Young Swansea City striker Ruben Davies has signed a new contract until the summer of 2024. The teenager’s deal was due to expire at the end of June but the Welsh club have managed to tie him down to an extension. Their Under-21s’ coach Anthony Wright has said: “He’s been very good this year, and the important thing for us was making sure we get him on the grass this season, and the performance team have done incredibly well.