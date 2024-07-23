Millwall have completed the signing of former Middlesbrough and Barnsley goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

The 29-year-old was released by Middlesbrough at the end of the 2023/24 season, having featured on just five occasions for the club at senior level. He had spent last season on loan at Barnsley, racking up 40 outings between the sticks for the Reds.

Roberts helped Barnsley reach the semi-final stage of the League One play-offs, but they were denied a return to Wembley by Bolton Wanderers. He has now linked up with Millwall, becoming the Championship club’s fifth signing of the summer.

Speaking to Millwall TV+, Roberts said: “I think it’s the right move for me because it’s such a massive club, and they have such a massive following, that anyone that you involve, they can get behind.

"I spoke to Duncan Watmore before coming and he said ‘listen, you’ll love it, as soon as you step through the door, you’ll get that feeling of family and the lads and everyone are in it together’. He wasn’t wrong.

"The first time I stepped through the door, there was a security guard coming to walk me straight to the changing room, lads are straight on you. It’s a good place to be. This is the place I want to be.”