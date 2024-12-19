Millwall next manager: Former Barnsley and Sunderland man emerges as 'strong contender' after talks
Over a year has passed since the 43-year-old last held a management position, having been sacked by Stoke City early in December 2023.
He has since been linked with an array of posts, but a return to the dugout has not materialised.
However, it appears it soon could, with the The Mirror claiming Neil could take charge of Millwall following Neil Harris’ decision to step down.
The Lions are said to have held talks with Neil, who is believed to be have impressed. Also being actively considered are Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield and former Bradford City midfielder Steven Schumacher, according to the report.
Neil is an experienced manager at EFL level and led Norwich City, Preston North End and Sunderland before taking the reins at Stoke.
A tough-tackling midfield anchor in his playing days, he spent most of his time in Scotland but represented Barnsley between 2000 and 2004.
Millwall sit 13th in the Championship table and their respectable mid-table status meant the announcement of Harris’ exit came as a shock.
He is considered a legend at The Den and penned an emotional letter to fans after announcing his intention to depart.
Harris said: “This isn’t an easy decision, as everyone knows this club is more than a job to me, it's my club, and always will be.
“Being here always felt like home, as a player, as a captain, and as a manager. We are a family, and it's been my life for so many years. But I always said when I returned that I would leave when the time felt right, and now is that time.
“Coming back last season and all the highs that came with it will never be rivalled. It was one of the highlights of my career. We fought together as a team, as fans and as a united football club.
“We have some special characters in this team. They are dedicated and hungry to do well. With the right encouragement and support, I’m sure they can achieve great things.”
