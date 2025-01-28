Simon Weaver says Harrogate Town have plenty of reasons to be confident at Milton Keynes Dons on Tuesday, despite the nature of Saturday's defeat.

It never should have gone in. Goalkeeper James Belshaw let a very soft shot through him.

To do that in the 86th minute of a game where Harrogate had the better chances was hard to take, but Weaver took the positives.

"We can take moments from the first half, the chance for Olly Sanderson, the moments when we did break away, set pieces we looked a threat and in the second half there were moments of a couple of flowing moves which were more eye-catching," he said.

"And it's one goal conceded in four in League Two (games), which is no mean feat either."

Weaver was delighted with the way left-back Bryant Bilongo fitted into the back four, handed a first start after an injury to Warren Burrell.

"He really grew in confidence and stature and got really tight to Luke Molyneux," said Weaver.

"STRUBBORNNNESS": Bryant Bilongo clears from Luke Molyneux on the defender's first start for Harrogate Town