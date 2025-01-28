Milton Keynes Dons v Harrogate Town: Bryant Bilongo's 'stubborn' first start adds to positives
For starters, it was their first in four League Two games, and their first in league football against Doncaster Rovers. Harry Clifton's goal was the first the Sulphurites had conceded in the league since they began dripping new signings into the squad at Barrow.
It never should have gone in. Goalkeeper James Belshaw let a very soft shot through him.
To do that in the 86th minute of a game where Harrogate had the better chances was hard to take, but Weaver took the positives.
"We can take moments from the first half, the chance for Olly Sanderson, the moments when we did break away, set pieces we looked a threat and in the second half there were moments of a couple of flowing moves which were more eye-catching," he said.
"And it's one goal conceded in four in League Two (games), which is no mean feat either."
Weaver was delighted with the way left-back Bryant Bilongo fitted into the back four, handed a first start after an injury to Warren Burrell.
"He really grew in confidence and stature and got really tight to Luke Molyneux," said Weaver.
"There was so much evidence of big moments from him playing for Doncaster, curling it into top corners. I didn't want to emphasise it too much to Bill, but we showed him he would favour his left (so we asked him to) cut the left side off. It was one of Luke’s quieter games and that's due to Bryant’s whole-hearted performance and stubbornness."
