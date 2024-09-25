Mind the gap: Rotherham United boss Steve Evans sets away target after disappointing League One start

AFTER less than a sixth of the league season so far, Steve Evans is already minding the gap.

Not in a good way either as far as Rotherham United are concerned.

Evans's Millers side were touted as one of the favourites for promotion before a ball was kicked following some eye-catching summer recruitment.

The bookmakers' belief ahead of the big kick-off may still ultimately ring true come next spring, but the sight of Rotherham in the bottom four in late September is a surprise to pretty much everybody.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans gives instructions to his side in last weekend's League One home loss to Birmingham City. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Early days it may be, but they are already 10 points behind co-leaders Wrexham and Birmingham City, who beat the Millers comfortably last weekend.

It has raised the stakes ahead of an away double-header at two other early strugglers.

Evans said: "The benchmark isn't Birmingham, it's the rest of the teams.

"We threw away points against Bristol Rovers by not taking chances and we did the same against Burton Albion.

"The loss of four points in those two games hurts. Those four points would have put us on the edge of the play-offs.

"We need to go away to Shrewsbury and Cambridge and come back with four or six points and say: 'Right, we're back to home action, we'll see where we go.’

"We have had a tough start. That's not always taken into consideration. What also isn't taken into consideration enough is that it's a new group. We have players and staff still finding their way."

The absence of key midfielder Liam Kelly is not helping matters for the Evans, who were at least buoyed by the return of experienced defender Sean Raggett last weekend.

Evans added: "We missed him (Kelly). When he came in, I said: 'People are talking about Liam Kelly being 34.

"At 29, we just don't get near him. He'd be playing for Birmingham!

"Liam could play in the heart of that midfield and pull the strings that they pull. (But) I've always said, there's no point in focusing on players we don't have available.

"For Sean to come in and play like that on Saturday was commendable.