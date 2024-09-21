Doncaster Rovers’ start to the League Two season has hardly been the stuff of nightmares – but Grant McCann believes there is “so much more to come” from his side.

Heading into their clash with Milton Keynes Dons, Doncaster sit sixth after four wins and two defeats.

It has been a significant improvement upon the start made last season, when McCann’s men were still winless after six games.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

However, expectations have risen at a swift rate and McCann’s desire for automatic promotion has repeatedly been made clear.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann believes there is more to come from his side. Image: Bruce Rollinson

"Winning four of our first six. Is it good enough? For me it’s okay,” McCann said. “I believe this group has a lot more in them and we'll look to do that starting at MK.

“We're still showing a good level of performance but we're nowhere near where we can be. We're probably at about 30 per cent, I'd say.

“That's a challenge I put onto my staff and players every single day. We're demanding more. There's so much more in this group and it's our job but also the players' job to do it. We know there's so much more to come once we get firing."

MK Dons have the reverse of Doncaster’s record, with two wins and four defeats in the league so far.

They recently lost their head coach, former Doncaster loanee Mike Williamson, to fourth-tier counterparts Carlisle United.

Preparation for the fixture has hardly been ideal for the Dons but the developments have not changed Doncaster’s mindset, McCann has insisted.

"MK Dons have a DNA and a style of play and have been that way for as long as I can remember,” said McCann. "The DNA is very much a possession-based style. It doesn't change anything, as we just want to focus on us.”

While McCann believes Doncaster are not yet in full flow, there has been enough to convince the Northern Irishman that his side have potential to punish teams.

“I think we’ve looked dangerous for spells in games, we’ve looked like we can take the game away but we don’t quite do it,” he explained.