The summer transfer window has closed and talk of price tags is finally dying down.
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:36 BST
Fans find themselves obsessing over market values and transfer bids in the latter stages of the window, as clubs scramble to bolster their ranks or hold on to prized assets.

Although many of the Championship’s most talented figures moved on during the summer, plenty remained.

With deadline day now a memory, here is the most expensive Championship XI using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values.

Value: €20m

1. GK: Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

Value: €20m Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Value: €25m

2. RB: Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

Value: €25m Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Value: €20m

3. CB: Wout Faes (Leicester City)

Value: €20m Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Value: €25m

4. CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton, on loan from Manchester CIty)

Value: €25m Photo: Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images

