FOR Barnsley defender Donovan Pines, there is another team in red which tugs upon his heartstrings.

Growing up in his hometown of Clarksville in Maryland, the USA international was an avid follower of Liverpool. He fondly recalls watching TV highlights of his Anfield idols back home with his family.

Now 26, his dream of representing the red side of Liverpool is unlikely to be fulfilled, all things considered.

The odds on him progressing his career in England are shorter at least and the impression he has made around Barnsley - who face the red half of Manchester in their Papa John’s Trophy opener this evening - has been positive thus far.

Barnsley defender Donovan Pines in action on his full Reds debut against Derby County in League One in February. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Pines, who joined from DC United in January, said: “I always wanted to play in England to see how I could fare.

"Hopefully I can keep going to the next level and see what the game has for me here. Ultimately, the reason why I wanted to play in England was that my grandmother was from Liverpool. My grandmother and dad’s side are from there.

"My dream was always to play for Liverpool. Hopefully I’ll keep doing things here, stay focused and healthy and who knows what the game has for me over here.

"I watched all the time with my dad and mum back home. It was always ‘the Liverpool game is on’ so that was something that was really awesome.”

Standing 6ft 5ins tall, Pines - making up for lost time at Barnsley after thigh surgery ended his 2023-24 season early in March - is undeniably a big lad.

His physical stature comes mostly from his mother’s side of the family, where his grandfather is 6ft 4in and two uncles are 6ft 5ins and 6ft 7ins, respectively.

He dabbled in junior varsity basketball when he was younger, but football - make that soccer - was always his first love.

Pines, who cites team-mates Steve Birnbaum, Brendan Hines-Ike and Victor Palsson - a summer signing for Plymouth Argyle - as his major influences during his time at DC - continued: “I grew up playing football (soccer) when I was five and it was my mum who paved the way for me.

"She played lacrosse at college, but also soccer growing up as well. She was the main person who drove me to play the game.

"I wanted to keep playing, but I also played basketball, tackle football, baseball, fencing and a multitude of sports. I was really blessed to play all those sports, but I wanted to focus on soccer.

"I was decent at basketball and I got put in the varsity team and everyone was six foot seven and eight and dunking off me. I was like: ‘yeah, maybe I don’t want to play this sport anymore.’ So I focused on soccer and it was a blessing I was able to go to college (University of Maryland) and do a sport.

"I did my best and played for DC for five years and that was my hometown team. I was in the academy from 14 and was just going through the ranks and to be able to play for the first team was an incredible opportunity and great."

An engaging interviewee, Pines’ sunny disposition radiates during his interactions with the media and supporters. A smile is never far away.

He has made many new friends during his time in South Yorkshire so far, thousands of miles away from home on the Eastern Seaboard.

The American misses family and friends for sure, but was able to catch up during the off-season. He did part of his rehabilitation from surgery back home.

A familiar companion will hopefully be present by his side in the not-to-distant future, his dog Oden, a young French bulldog.

Pines said: “For me, I am big on family and when I went back, I saw my family, my dog, my mum, sister and dad and immediate family on my mum’s side and grandparents in Pennsylvania. It was good to get away and it’s really important for me.

"We have FaceTime and Zoom and all that stuff which is really good and there’s great people, supporters and friends around the club here. I know that I am not alone and can pick up the phone and call people and see people. That’s super-important.

"I am not secluded and have a lot of support here no matter what, it’s a big thing for me. I go for my groceries and the supporters ask for a photo and I love it and it’s really cool.”

Darrell Clarke is likely to ring the changes for the Trophy group game with Manchester United under-21s.

Meanwhile, the Reds boss has also shed some light into the decision to not name player-coach Conor Hourihane in his squad for the win at Lincoln.

He said: "When I first had conversations with Conor, it was important we got we were looking for and he did and we’re getting that balance right.