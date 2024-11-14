'My head is full of knowledge' - Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Wolves and Cardiff City boss eyeing football return
The 68-year-old has not held a role in management since 2017, when he had a stint in charge of Hartlepool United.
Cardiff are among his former clubs and are currently managerless following their dismissal of Erol Bulut. Omer Riza is in temporary charge of the Bluebirds, who have endured a difficult start to the Championship season.
Jones, who also counts Sheffield Wednesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton among his former clubs, has offered his services to Cardiff in an interview with Wales Online.
He said: "I'd love to go back. I felt hard done by when I left, considering what I'd done for the club. I didn't finish it off. But I'm sure there are lots of reasons, like whenever we got somewhere we had to sell, but that was my remit.”
His representatives have reportedly spoken to Cardiff about helping the club in some capacity, potentially as interim manager or as sporting director.
Jones said: "My head is full of knowledge, bursting with knowledge. I've done other things at other clubs, helped young coaches. I've not picked the team or told them how to go about certain things, but I've been more of a soundboard for them.
"We've all been there and it becomes a lonely job when you're not doing well, but that's what a sporting director or technical director's job is – to support the manager or head coach in what he wants.
"The best way to look at it is, the manager is short-term, the sporting director is for the long term. The manager looks game-to-game, which they have to, to get the results, and the guy above him then has to look for the future of the club and make sure those bonds are strong and not flaky.
"It's being on sandy ground. If it's shifting all the time, there are no guidelines within the club, because every time you chop and change a new coach tries to bring in something new. Then, eventually, you lose the DNA of your club."
