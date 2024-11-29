National League round-up: Halifax Town showing positive signs

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
Chris Millington says Halifax Town should take great pride in their youthful side, who welcome Southend United in Saturday's Conference game with signs they are growing into the campaign.

With the exception of 2021-22, the Shaymen have been slow starters in the 2020s, but two wins and a draw have encouraged the manager lately.

"It's a real joy to see the lads getting a bit of reward because they are a really good, honest, young group of players," he said.

"We forget we're the youngest squad in the division, often the youngest XI, by quite a long way, so that should be a badge of honour for our club because a lot of these lads are going to go on and have very successful careers.

"We're three unbeaten in the league, we've conceded once and out of possession we look a lot more like Halifax Town of old."

Max Wright, Ryan Galvin and Harvey Sutcliffe are all expected to miss out through injury.

Title-chasing York City pick from the same squad at home to Maidenhead United. Lenell John-Lewis is back in training but some way from match fitness.

