National League round-up: Halifax Town showing positive signs

Chris Millington says Halifax Town should take great pride in their youthful side, who welcome Southend United in Saturday's Conference game with signs they are growing into the campaign.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the exception of 2021-22, the Shaymen have been slow starters in the 2020s, but two wins and a draw have encouraged the manager lately.

"It's a real joy to see the lads getting a bit of reward because they are a really good, honest, young group of players," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We forget we're the youngest squad in the division, often the youngest XI, by quite a long way, so that should be a badge of honour for our club because a lot of these lads are going to go on and have very successful careers.

"We're three unbeaten in the league, we've conceded once and out of possession we look a lot more like Halifax Town of old."

Max Wright, Ryan Galvin and Harvey Sutcliffe are all expected to miss out through injury.