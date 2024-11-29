National League round-up: Halifax Town showing positive signs
With the exception of 2021-22, the Shaymen have been slow starters in the 2020s, but two wins and a draw have encouraged the manager lately.
"It's a real joy to see the lads getting a bit of reward because they are a really good, honest, young group of players," he said.
"We forget we're the youngest squad in the division, often the youngest XI, by quite a long way, so that should be a badge of honour for our club because a lot of these lads are going to go on and have very successful careers.
"We're three unbeaten in the league, we've conceded once and out of possession we look a lot more like Halifax Town of old."
Max Wright, Ryan Galvin and Harvey Sutcliffe are all expected to miss out through injury.
Title-chasing York City pick from the same squad at home to Maidenhead United. Lenell John-Lewis is back in training but some way from match fitness.
