Tense battles are playing out at both ends of the Championship table as the end of the current season edges closer. Wednesday sit 23rd in the table, two points adrift of safety with six games left to play.

There has been optimism in S6 since the arrival of Danny Rohl, although he was left furious by his side’s performance at the weekend in a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the Owls have not tasted victory in nearly a month, veteran manager Warnock believes they should not be dismissed as doomed just yet. He has also tipped Birmingham City to survive, encouraged by their recent appointment of Gary Rowett.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently battling for survival in the Championship. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “It is a dogfight. It seems to be like that everywhere at the minute, even the promotion side as well. Down at the bottom, there’s some big clubs. Now that Gary Rowett’s gone into Birmingham I think they’ll be okay now, because he’s a good manager, Gary.

"The other lads are just fighting between themselves really. It’s going to go down to the wire. I wouldn’t even write Sheffield Wednesday off, they have a disaster game and then they’ll win two games, so I wouldn’t write them off.”

Warnock was involved in the fight himself last season, as manager of Huddersfield Town. He kept the Terriers up but was replaced by Darren Moore later on in the year.