New favourite for Huddersfield Town job emerges as ex-Barnsley and Swansea City boss leapfrogged
The 40-year-old stepped up from his role as academy manager following the sacking of Darren Moore, leading the Terriers to a 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in his first game.
He then oversaw a defeat to Southampton, in which Huddersfield showed plenty of attacking intent before a stunning Saints comeback turned the game on its head.
Worthington looks set to lead Huddersfield for a third time tonight (February 14), when Sunderland visit the John Smith’s Stadium.
Former Barnsley and Swansea City boss Michael Duff had previously sat as the BetVictor favourite to succeed Moore, but he has now been leapfrogged.
Worthington has been moved up to the top of the favourites list, priced at ½. If Huddersfield were to offer Worthington the job, it would be his first senior managerial role after years in the club’s youth system.
He first joined the club as an academy physio before moving into coaching and rising through the Terriers ranks. The John Smith’s Stadium faithful were already familiar with Worthington, as he represented the Terriers as a player between 2002 and 2009.
Worthington has previously said he is looking forward to returning to the academy set-up after his caretaker stint, but sits top of the favourites list regardless.
Modena boss Paolo Bianco sits as third favourite for the role at 6/1, while former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is an outside contender at 12/1.