Moore has already returned to work, taking the reins at Port Vale, but Huddersfield have not yet unveiled his successor. The Terriers are set to host Sunderland and it appears likely that caretaker Jon Worthington will be at the helm for a third consecutive game.

Clubs do their utmost to operate with discretion in the hiring process, leaving fans regularly checking bookmaker odds to gauge who could land the job.

There has been no movement at the top of the BetVictor favourites list, with former Barnsley boss Michael Duff still the frontrunner. He left the Reds last summer, stepping up for a Championship challenge with Swansea City.

Michael Duff was axed by Swansea City earlier on in the season. Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

It was a move that did not work out and he has since been replaced by Luke Williams. Duff has been priced at 4/6 to succeed Moore at the John Smith’s Stadium.

This puts him narrowly ahead of Paolo Bianco, a man currently employed as Modena’s head coach and priced at 6/4. He has previously worked for Juventus as a technical collaborator and also assisted Roberto De Zerbi at Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk.

There has been some movement regarding current caretaker Worthington, who has seen his odds shortened to 6/1. The Terriers academy manager is well thought of at Huddersfield and has done an admirable job since taking the reins on an interim basis.

Worthington, a former Bradford City midfielder, sits above the likes of Paul Heckingbottom, Alex Neil and Gary Rowett.