New injury blow for beleaguered Huddersfield Town with key man out for '10 to 12 weeks'

HUDDERSFIELD Town had been handed another huge injury blow with the news that first-choice goalkeeper Lee Nicholls will be sidelined for ‘10 to 12 weeks’ due to an elbow injury which will require surgery.

Nicholls had been managing the issue, which was significantly aggravated in the warm-up ahead of Saturday’s League One game at Reading.

With back-up keeper Chris Maxwell having been sidelined due to a slight heart issue caused by a viral infection, Jacob Chapman got the nod in Berkshire, with 16-year-old Francis Hurl named on the bench.

The blow regarding Nicholls is the latest major injury issue to hit beleaguered Town, with influential defender Michal Helik also facing a considerable spell out with a serious hamstring problem.

Lee Nicholls. Picture: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Duff has also revealed that Danny Ward, who has completed a three-match suspension, is currently out of action with a calf problem.

The fixture list is also affording few favours for Town, who have lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions. They visit league leaders Birmingham City on Tuesday night before hosting Duff’s former club Barnsley in a televised derby on Saturday.

Duff said: “Lee has been playing with a damaged ligament in his elbow. It got to a point on Saturday where he made a save in the warm-up and he now requires surgery. It’s already booked in this week and we think it’s 10 to 12 weeks (out)

"It’s not what we need, but it is what it is.

"Maxy is back in training now. It’s been quite a slow return to play and return to training protocol. Chappy is a good goalkeeper. Sometimes, you just need opportunities, so I don’t think we will be looking to the free market.

"I am not saying we won’t, if something (else) happens, so right here, right now, it’s not something we are looking to do.

"It sounds terrible to say that they (Reading) had two shots and scored two goals, but he (Chapman) did nothing wrong and didn’t really have a chance with the two goals.