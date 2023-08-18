All Sections
New outcome predicted in Championship title race between Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton and Middlesbrough after rocky Whites start

The current Championship season is two weeks old.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 12:51 BST

It is early doors but the division has already thrown up a few surprises. Leeds United were among the pre-season favourites for promotion yet are waiting on their first win, while newly-promoted Ipswich Town have raced to the top of the table.

With all clubs now two games in, football analysts at BetVictor have used their predictive supercomputer to simulate the rest of the season.

The supercomputer adopts the Monte Carlo method, with a Python-based match simulator using two Poisson distributions – one for the home team and one for the away team – to determine the number of goals each side could score.

A Poisson distribution is a powerful mathematical concept that predicts the probability of a given number of events happening in a fixed period of time.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the table to look at the end of the season.

Here is how the Championship table is expected to look.

1. New outcome predicted in title race

Here is how the Championship table is expected to look. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Image

44 points

2. 24. Rotherham United

44 points Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

46 points

3. 23. Huddersfield Town

46 points Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

47 points

4. 22. Queens Park Rangers

47 points Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

