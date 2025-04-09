The Whites faced criticism after yet another stumble against Luton Town at the weekend, but bounced back in style with an impressive 1-0 away win at Middlesbrough. Daniel James struck the decisive goal, although the Whites saw two goals ruled out that should have stood.

It was a result that took Leeds to the top of the table and gave Coventry City the opportunity to push Middlesbrough out of the top six. The evening was made better for Daniel Farke’s men by events at Bramall Lane, as Sheffield United were edged out by Millwall.

The Blades now sit third, two points adrift of second-placed Burnley. Scott Parker’s Clarets also failed to pick up a win, but did manage to grab a point on the road against Derby County.

Elsewhere, Bristol City’s play-off hopes were boosted by a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers. Watford also celebrated a narrow victory, seeing off relegation-threatened Hull City.

Blackburn Rovers fought back to draw 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday and the spoils were also shared between Preston North End and Cardiff City and Norwich City and Sunderland. There was also a draw at the bet365 Stadium as Luton Town levelled late on against Stoke City.

Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final table to look.