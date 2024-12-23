New predicted Championship table with Leeds United shock and Sheffield United, Middlesbrough & Hull City twists

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:34 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 16:43 GMT
Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United were among the winners in the Championship over the weekend.

Oxford United visited Elland Road and there was a clear gulf in class, as the U’s were comfortably beaten 4-0. Daniel James opened the scoring for the Whites before Jayden Bogle, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon got in on the act.

Over in South Yorkshire, Wednesday put Stoke City to the sword in a 2-0 win despite losing Di’Shon Bernard to a red card before the half-time whistle. There were also celebrations on the red side of the Steel City, as Sheffield United secured 2-0 win away at Cardiff City.

Middlesbrough were fancied to pick up three points away at Plymouth Argyle but had to settle for one, drawing 3-3 at Home Park. Hull City, meanwhile, clinched a much-needed win on home turf against Swansea City.

Following the latest round of Championship games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts Championship table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Predicted points: 37

2. 24. Cardiff City

Predicted points: 37 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Predicted points: 43

3. 23. Hull City

Predicted points: 43 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Predicted points: 46

4. 22. Oxford United

Predicted points: 46 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

