Oxford United visited Elland Road and there was a clear gulf in class, as the U’s were comfortably beaten 4-0. Daniel James opened the scoring for the Whites before Jayden Bogle, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon got in on the act.
Over in South Yorkshire, Wednesday put Stoke City to the sword in a 2-0 win despite losing Di’Shon Bernard to a red card before the half-time whistle. There were also celebrations on the red side of the Steel City, as Sheffield United secured 2-0 win away at Cardiff City.
Middlesbrough were fancied to pick up three points away at Plymouth Argyle but had to settle for one, drawing 3-3 at Home Park. Hull City, meanwhile, clinched a much-needed win on home turf against Swansea City.
Following the latest round of Championship games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.
