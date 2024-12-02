The weekend of action kicked off in South Yorkshire, as Sheffield United welcomed fellow high-fliers Sunderland to Bramall Lane. Both sides were reduced to 10 men but a late goal from Tom Davies clinched a 1-0 victory for the Blades.

There were also celebrations on the blue side of Sheffield, as a stoppage-time strike from Jamal Lowe gave Sheffield Wednesday a 2-1 win away at Derby County.

Managerless Hull City, meanwhile, saw their struggles continue with a 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough. Finn Azaz opened the scoring and his goal was followed by a Tommy Conway brace.

Leeds had enjoyed a comfortable win over Luton Town in midweek but fell to a 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Todd Cantwell, who played under Whites boss Daniel Farke at Norwich City, struck the decider from the penalty spot.

Following the latest round of Championship games, here is how the Bonus Code Bets supercomputer expects the final table to look.