New predicted Championship table with Leeds United, Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Burnley twists

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:05 BST
Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday were among the winners in the Championship over the weekend – but Leeds United and Hull City were not.

The weekend of action kicked off in South Yorkshire, as Sheffield United welcomed fellow high-fliers Sunderland to Bramall Lane. Both sides were reduced to 10 men but a late goal from Tom Davies clinched a 1-0 victory for the Blades.

There were also celebrations on the blue side of Sheffield, as a stoppage-time strike from Jamal Lowe gave Sheffield Wednesday a 2-1 win away at Derby County.

Managerless Hull City, meanwhile, saw their struggles continue with a 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough. Finn Azaz opened the scoring and his goal was followed by a Tommy Conway brace.

Leeds had enjoyed a comfortable win over Luton Town in midweek but fell to a 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Todd Cantwell, who played under Whites boss Daniel Farke at Norwich City, struck the decider from the penalty spot.

Following the latest round of Championship games, here is how the Bonus Code Bets supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Predicted points: 38

24. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 38

Predicted points: 44

23. Oxford United

Predicted points: 44

Predicted points: 45

22. Portsmouth

Predicted points: 45

