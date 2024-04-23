The Reds can book a place in the play-offs this weekend when they host Northampton Town at Oakwell. As it stands, Barnsley will have a caretaker at the helm for the game following the sacking of Neill Collins.

Collins was relieved of his duties yesterday (April 22), with Martin Devaney now in the role of interim head coach. The decision to make a managerial change so late in the campaign has only heightened the intrigue surrounding the upcoming weekend.

The second automatic promotion slot is still up for grabs, with Derby County and Bolton Wanderers set to battle for it. One of the sides will have to scrap in the play-offs, the line-up for which has not yet been confirmed.

Peterborough United have secured a place but Barnsley and Lincoln City could still drop out of the top six. Oxford United and Blackpool, who currently sit outside the play-offs, could both make a late surge up the table.

Ahead of the final weekend of the regular season, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the table to look at close of play.