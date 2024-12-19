It has not been completely smooth-sailing for either side this season, but both are very much in the mix with the midway point of the season just around the corner.

Huddersfield have won 11, drawn three and lost five across their opening 19 games, rising to fourth in the table. Wrexham are just ahead of them in third, with the automatic promotion slots occupied by Wycombe Wanderers and Birmingham City.

Stockport County were in the sixth tier not too long ago but are eyeing yet another promotion, currently sitting fifth. The top six is completed by Reading, who are in the hunt despite recently losing their highly-rated head coach Ruben Selles to Hull City.

Just outside the play-off places are Barnsley, who have been plagued by inconsistency this term. Rotherham, meanwhile, have a lot of ground to make up despite being tipped for promotion tilt in pre-season. The Millers are languishing in 17th, although have picked up in recent weeks.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.